Uzbekistanis are buying housing at a record pace: In which regions has sales increased?

The real estate market in Uzbekistan recorded unprecedented activity and record growth rates for the first eight months of 2026. According to official analytical data, 222.5 thousand housing purchase and sale agreements were registered across the country from January to August 2026. This figure is 18.4 percent higher compared to the same period in 2025. In August alone, citizens purchased 25.1 thousand residential properties, a result higher than the figures for August of last year (a 0.2 percent increase).

In the capital, Tashkent, 7.4 thousand transactions were concluded in August, representing an annual growth of 2.2 percent. In terms of the January–August period, the highest demand and growth rates by region were observed in Tashkent city (27.5%), Syrdarya region (25.4%), and Andijan region (23.8%). This sharp increase in public demand for housing is directly linked to the expansion of mortgage programs, the acceleration of new residential developments and construction volumes, and the desire to preserve real estate as a reliable capital asset.

So, what factors caused the sharp increase in housing purchases in the regions, how will price dynamics change by the end of the year, and how is the high activity in Tashkent affecting the provinces?

"222.5 thousand transactions, capital leadership, and the Syrdarya surprise": 5 key points of the real estate market

The most important statistical figures and facts from the 8-month report for 2026:

An 18.4 percent jump in 8 months: 222.5 thousand housing purchase and sale transactions were signed between January and August, with the market significantly outperforming last year's figures;

25.1 thousand transactions in August: In August alone, 25.1 thousand families became owners of new homes (annual growth +0.2%);

Dominance in the capital market: 7.4 thousand homes were sold in Tashkent city in August, with the growth rate reaching 2.2 percent;

Top 3 leading regions: Over the 8 months, the highest results in transaction growth were shown by Tashkent city (27.5%), Syrdarya (25.4%), and Andijan (23.8%) regions;

Rising public demand: Mortgage loans and the supply of new residential complexes are sharply increasing the public's enthusiasm for purchasing real estate.

Uzbekistan real estate market: Analysis of January–August 2026 indicators

Comparative analysis of regional dynamics and growth parameters of housing sales:

Indicators and regions Volume of registered transactions Growth rate compared to last year Main market trend Nationwide (January–August) 222.5 thousand transactions +18.4% Consistently high rate of housing purchases across the country Nationwide (August) 25.1 thousand transactions +0.2% Balanced activity at the end of the usual summer season Tashkent city (August) 7.4 thousand transactions +2.2% High demand and sales turnover in the capital Tashkent city (January–August) — +27.5% The highest jump and center of activity in the republic Syrdarya region (January–August) — +25.4% Result of regional investments and urban development activity Andijan region (January–August) — +23.8% Population density and rapid development of the mortgage market

Economic expertise and analysis: Why have Uzbekistanis shifted to buying more homes?

Conclusions from real estate market experts and financial analysts:

Protection against inflation and the most reliable investment: In today's economic conditions, the public and private investors consider directing their savings into real estate as the most stable asset; the profitability of the rental market and the increase in apartment values create a favorable environment for capital growth;

State mortgage programs and subsidies: Favorable mortgage terms provided by banks and preferential loans for the primary market have expanded the opportunities for families to move into new homes;

The Syrdarya and Andijan effect: While Tashkent city has traditionally been the market leader, the large jumps observed in Syrdarya (+25.4%) and Andijan (+23.8%) are explained by the launch of new industrial projects in the regions, rising incomes, and the increase in modern multi-story residential complexes;

Forecasts for the end of the year: The autumn-winter season usually marks the beginning of another phase of activity in the real estate market; experts believe that it is highly likely that an absolute historical record for the number of purchase and sale transactions will be set by the end of 2026.

In Uzbekistan, the 18.4 percent increase in housing sales shows that the public's purchasing power and the construction industry have become one of the main engines of the country's economy.

In your opinion, what factor is causing the sharp increase in housing purchase volumes in Uzbekistan — favorable mortgage loans or the fact that real estate is the most reliable investment? How are apartment prices and purchasing activity changing in the region where you live? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this important analytical article about our country's real estate market with your loved ones!