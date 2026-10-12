ChatGPT revealed the secret of the rich: they share one common habit

ChatGPT analyzed the habits of the world's richest and most successful people and highlighted a crucial aspect that sets them apart from others. This is not making large investments, making connections, or waking up at five in the morning, but rather the habit of regular reading and mastering new knowledge.

So, if necessary information, various strategies, and development methods are open to everyone, why can't everyone use them to improve their lives?

In psychology, one of the phenomena related to this is called the Dunning-Kruger effect. According to it, people with little knowledge in a certain field sometimes overestimate their knowledge and understanding. Continuous learning, on the other hand, helps a person realize gaps in their knowledge and broaden their worldview.

Successful people view reading not just as a way to pass the time, but as a tool for self-improvement. They try to study various topics, get acquainted with new ideas, and apply the knowledge they have gained in life.

However, one of the biggest obstacles in this process is a lack of time. Due to daily chores, many people postpone reading. In fact, it is not always necessary to set aside several hours to acquire knowledge: reading regularly for a short time also helps form a useful habit.

Moreover, reading books itself does not guarantee success. The important thing is to understand the read information, critically evaluate it, and be able to apply it in practice when needed.

Therefore, what distinguishes a person from others is not just how much information they know, but how regularly they continue to learn and how they use their knowledge.