Fergana football has lost another dedicated individual. Sergey Elefertovich Lebedev, a former player for the Neftchi team and a coach at the Fergana State University football club FarDU, has passed away.

Sergey Lebedev made a worthy contribution to the development of sports in Fergana and Uzbekistan through his playing career, rich experience, and coaching work. His passing is a heavy loss for the colleagues, students, and football fans who knew him.

A life dedicated to Fergana football

During his playing career, Sergey Lebedev defended the honor of the Neftchi team. Later, he chose the path of coaching, working with young players at the Fergana State University football club, FarDU.

His career was defined not only by his experience on the football pitch but also by his commitment to teaching knowledge and skills to the younger generation and contributing to the development of his students.

His memory will live on in our hearts

A life dedicated to football, the experience gained, and coaching efforts leave a lasting legacy. Sergey Lebedev's service to Fergana football and the memories shared with his colleagues and students will not be forgotten.

The bright memory of the deceased will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew him, worked with him, learned from him, and football fans alike.

We express our deepest condolences to the family members, loved ones, colleagues, and students of Sergey Elefertovich Lebedev.

May he rest in peace.