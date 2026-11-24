Today, November 24, one of the most anticipated Champions League matches will take place in Madrid. Spain's Real Madrid will host the Netherlands' PSV at their home stadium. In the clash at the Santiago Bernabéu, both teams will fight for crucial points in the league phase.

The match will kick off at 01:00 Tashkent time on the night of November 25. Football fans in Uzbekistan can watch this encounter live on the Setanta Sports platform.

Real Madrid takes the field for a home victory

The Champions League league phase is heating up. Every point earned at this stage affects the teams' final positions in the tournament table.

For Real Madrid, the match against PSV is an opportunity to win in front of their home crowd and strengthen their position in the competition. However, the Dutch side is not coming to Madrid just for a trip. PSV will attempt to secure an upset on the home turf of a strong opponent.

The atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabéu is expected to add a special spirit to the match.

Real Madrid to face Arsenal in the next round

In the 6th round of the league phase, Real Madrid will face another serious opponent. The Madrid side will take on Arsenal on December 9.

On the same day, PSV will play against another strong Spanish club, Atlético Madrid. Therefore, the result of today's match is of great importance for both teams ahead of the next round.

Real Madrid vs PSV: when and where is the match?

Competition: Champions League, league phase, matchday 5

Date: November 24

Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Kick-off time: 01:00 on the night of November 25 (Tashkent time)

Live broadcast: Setanta Sports platform

As a reminder, the current Champions League title holder is PSG. The Parisians won the trophy last season by defeating Arsenal in a penalty shootout in the final.

Now, an exciting confrontation awaits football fans in Madrid. Will Real Madrid win at home, or will PSV cause a sensation?