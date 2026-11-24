Former two-division UFC champion Ilia Topuria has proposed taking his rivalry with Britain's Paddy Pimblett to a new level. The Georgian fighter suggested that the two should first serve as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter reality show, before facing off in the octagon. Topuria's proposal is likely to generate significant interest among UFC fans, as the rivalry between the two fighters has been a topic of discussion for some time. Now, a new scenario has emerged ahead of their potential clash. "First we'll be coaches, then I'll take his head off" The Home of Fight account on the X social network shared Topuria's comments directed at Pimblett. In them, the Spanish-Georgian fighter proposed that they co-coach on The Ultimate Fighter project.

"Paddy and I will be coaches on The Ultimate Fighter show. And then I'll take his head off. In the co-main event of the night, Justin Gaethje will fight Arman Tsarukyan. And the final fight on the prelim card will be between McGregor and Chandler," the account quoted Topuria as saying. The Ultimate Fighter is a reality show organized by the UFC, where fighters are divided into two teams coached by famous athletes. Throughout the project, participants compete against each other, and the rivalry between the coaches often becomes one of the most exciting aspects of the season. Potential clash between Topuria and Pimblett Ilia Topuria is 29 years old. He began his UFC career in 2020 and quickly became one of the organization's top fighters. He won the featherweight championship title in 2024 and subsequently defended it. In 2025, he became the lightweight champion.