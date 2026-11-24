On November 23, Uzbekistan Airways flight HY273 from Tashkent to Istanbul was diverted to a reserve airport in Ankara due to adverse weather conditions. It is reported that the aircraft experienced severe turbulence during the flight, causing some passengers to pray out of fear.

Videos circulating on social media show the situation inside the aircraft cabin. According to witnesses, the plane shook violently during the flight, which caused anxiety among the passengers.

According to Uzbekistan Airways, flight HY273 on the Tashkent–Istanbul route was diverted to Ankara International Airport on November 23 due to deteriorating meteorological conditions along the flight path.

Subsequently, the flights were carried out according to a revised schedule. Specifically, flight HY273 was scheduled to depart from Ankara at 23:30 local time and arrive in Istanbul at 00:30, while flight HY274 was scheduled to depart from Istanbul at 01:40 and arrive in Tashkent the next day at 08:10.

Turbulence can occur unexpectedly, which is why it is recommended to follow the crew's instructions and keep seat belts fastened.