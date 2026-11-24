Manchester City is currently in seventh place with 9 points after the first four rounds of the Champions League league phase. The team has won three matches and suffered one defeat.

The match will begin at 01:00 Tashkent time on the night of November 25. Football fans in Uzbekistan can watch this encounter live on the Zo‘r TV channel.

Today, November 24, one of the most notable matches in the Champions League will take place. Manchester City , led by Enzo Maresca, will host Italy's Napoli at their home ground. The match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester is an opportunity for both clubs to secure important points in the league phase.

According to official UEFA data, Napoli is in 27th place with 3 points. Therefore, the match in Manchester is of great importance for the Italian club in terms of improving its position in the tournament table.

City head coach Enzo Maresca has emphasized that his team's main goal is to finish the league phase in the top eight and qualify directly for the round of 16. Thus, avoiding dropped points in the home match will be one of the key tasks for the Manchester side.

De Bruyne may face his former team

Another interesting aspect of the match concerns Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian midfielder previously defended the colors of Manchester City and is now playing for Napoli.

His appearance on the pitch in Manchester against his former team adds extra intrigue to the match. The experienced player's capabilities could also be of significant importance for Napoli.

Manchester City vs. Napoli: when and where is the match?

Competition: Champions League, league phase, matchday 5

Date: November 24

Stadium: Etihad, Manchester

Kick-off time: 01:00 on the night of November 25 (Tashkent time)

Broadcast: Zo‘r TV

City awaits Barcelona in the next round

In the 6th round of the Champions League league phase, Manchester City will play away against Barcelona on December 8. On the same day, Napoli will host Club Brugge at home.

Therefore, today's match will be an important test for both teams ahead of the upcoming rounds. City will try to strengthen its position in the top eight, while Napoli will aim to climb higher in the tournament table.

Who will come out on top in the Manchester clash? The battle on the pitch on the night of November 25 will provide the answer to that question.