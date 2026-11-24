In Ancient Egypt, there was a unique tradition during burial ceremonies. Gold amulets shaped like tongues were placed in the mouths of some of the deceased. Ancient Egyptians believed that these items would help the person speak in the afterlife.

According to the Ölkə.az publication, their belief held that even after death, a person needed to be able to communicate with the gods, express their thoughts, and speak during the judgment process in the afterlife. Gold tongue amulets were placed in the deceased's mouth specifically to fulfill this function.

The fact that the amulets were made of gold was also not accidental. In Ancient Egyptian mythology, gold was associated with the bodies of the gods and was considered a symbol of eternity and immortality.

Therefore, these items were not mere decorations, but part of religious beliefs concerning the deceased's life in the afterlife and communication with the gods.