The incident took place on July 6, 2025, in the Manavgat district. A lion named "Zeus" escaped from its cage at a private zoo and attacked Suleyman Kir, who was resting with his wife in a nearby peanut field. The man fought the lion, grabbing it by the neck. As a result of the attack, he sustained various injuries to his ear, face, body, and legs. He was hospitalized and treated for several days. The lion was later shot and killed.

Reports of a lion being spotted in Istanbul's Sariyer district have brought back memories for Suleyman Kir, who was attacked by a predator in Antalya. In July 2025, a lion that escaped from a zoo attacked him, and the man was forced to fight the predator to save his life.

Despite this, Suleyman Kir holds no grudge against the wild animal. In an interview given after the incident, he said: "I forgive the lion. But I do not forgive the people with bad intentions. In fact, it is not the lion's fault." The man believes that those responsible for allowing the animal to escape, not the animal itself, should be held accountable.

Recent news from Istanbul did not escape Kir's attention either. Following reports of a lion being spotted in the Sariyer district, he urged citizens to be cautious. He emphasized that in such a situation, one should immediately notify security personnel.

For information, a report was received on November 22 that a lion had been seen in the Uskumruköy neighborhood of Istanbul's Sariyer district. Gendarmerie, emergency services, and veterinary experts were involved in the search operations. However, on November 23, the Istanbul Governor's Office announced that after examining new video recordings, it was suspected that the animal in the footage does not belong to the lion or any other large feline species.