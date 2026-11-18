A girl from Uzbekistan decided to redirect the time she spent using modern technology toward reading books. For one year, she stopped using her smartphone and social media, dedicating her free time to a meaningful activity — reading. As a result, she achieved her goal by reading 75 books in 12 months.

It is reported that instead of browsing various pages, watching videos, and spending time on social media through her phone, she preferred reading fiction and other types of literature. She set aside specific time for reading amidst her daily chores and maintained this habit consistently.

By living without a smartphone for a year and focusing her attention on books, she finished reading 75 works. Her experience has become a noteworthy event in terms of time management, forming beneficial habits, and increasing interest in reading.