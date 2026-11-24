Recently, reports emerged that the UFC is planning to hold its first-ever tournament in a new region for the organization — Central Asia, specifically in Kazakhstan. According to these reports, the league intends to organize an event in Almaty on May 1, 2027.

Notably, an excerpt from an internal UFC document regarding its 2027 regional expansion plan has surfaced on social media. According to this document, titled "UFC Event Expansion: EMEA & Central Asia" (dated November 12, 2026), the world's leading MMA promotion is also considering hosting a tournament in the third quarter of 2027 (Q3 2027), i.e., in the autumn, at the Humo Arena complex in Tashkent.

4 cities, arenas, and current status in the document

The leaked document outlines four proposed competition locations for 2027, including tentative dates, arena capacities, and the current project status as follows:

№ City and Country Proposed Date Preliminary Arena (Capacity) Current Status 1 Almaty (Kazakhstan) May 1, 2027 "Almaty Arena" (~12,000) In Negotiation 2 Tashkent (Uzbekistan) Q3 2027 "Humo Arena" (~12,500) Under Review 3 Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) Q4 2027 "Bishkek Arena" (~10,000) Concept 4 Tbilisi (Georgia) Q3 2027 "Tbilisi Sports Palace" (~9,500) In Negotiation

What is the league basing its regional selection on?

In the "Key Considerations" section of the document, the UFC highlights four important aspects for entering the Central Asian market:

The rapidly growing audience of UFC fans in Central Asia;

The presence of high-level and well-known fighters from the region (including Shavkat Rakhmonov, Asu Almabayev, and others);

Strong interest and organizational/promotional support from local governments;

Ongoing work regarding arena readiness and television broadcasting logistics.

As a reminder, previously, the First Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan, Otabek Umarov, met with UFC head Dana White during his visit to the USA. So far, the league has not provided an official confirmation regarding this document circulating on social media.

In your opinion, if a UFC tournament is held at the "Humo Arena" in Tashkent in the autumn of 2027, which Uzbek fighters would you most like to see on the card? Leave your thoughts in the comments!