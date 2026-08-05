More than 2 kilograms of opium found on foreign passenger traveling in a “Cobalt”

·100·Society
More than 2 kilograms of opium found on foreign passenger traveling in a “Cobalt”

An operation carried out in Navoi Region put an end to the illegal circulation of a large quantity of drugs. Two kilograms and 87 grams of opium were found on a citizen of Kazakhstan traveling in a “Cobalt” stopped in Konimex District.

According to preliminary information, the suspect was collecting the drugs from a cache where drug couriers who had smuggled them from a neighboring country had left them. A criminal case was opened against him, and he was placed in pretrial detention.

“Cobalt” stopped in Konimex

During an operation conducted jointly by officers of the State Security Service and customs authorities, a “Cobalt” vehicle traveling through Konimex District was stopped.

When the vehicle was inspected in accordance with established procedures, a plastic bag belonging to a citizen of Kazakhstan traveling as a passenger attracted attention.

The inspection found 2 kilograms and 87 grams of opium inside the bag. The drugs were documented in accordance with procedural requirements and seized as material evidence.

Substance reportedly collected from a cache

According to preliminary inquiry data, the opium had previously been smuggled in from a neighboring country by drug couriers.

They had left the drugs in a prearranged hiding place. The citizen of Kazakhstan reportedly collected the package from that location and was detained while traveling in the vehicle.

This method may have been intended to ensure that the individuals delivering and receiving the illegal shipment did not meet directly. The investigation must now identify the other individuals who transported the drugs across the border, concealed them, and planned to deliver them to the next destination.

What questions will the investigation seek to answer?

It has not yet been disclosed exactly which country the drugs were brought from or which route was used to transport them to Uzbekistan.

During the investigation, it is expected that the following issues will be clarified:

  • whether the detained person’s role was limited to collecting the shipment;

  • who the drugs were intended to be delivered to;

  • who else was involved in the smuggling;

  • whether drugs had previously been transported through this channel

and other related circumstances.

Suspect placed in custody

According to the official report, a criminal case was opened against the citizen of Kazakhstan, and a court imposed pretrial detention as a preventive measure.

The investigative proceedings are currently ongoing. The detained person is considered innocent until his guilt is confirmed by a court verdict that has entered into legal force.

As a result of the operation in Konimex, more than two kilograms of opium were prevented from reaching their next destination. However, the main part of the case is only beginning: investigators must identify the entire chain behind the shipment, from the hidden cache to the vehicle’s passenger compartment. Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your acquaintances and friends on Telegram or other social networks!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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