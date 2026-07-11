Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)

Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov participated in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade. A video circulating on social media shows him personally driving his Mercedes-Benz G-Class ("Gelik") while chatting with his friends and younger brother.

The warm atmosphere and humorous dialogue in the video quickly went viral among fans.

Khusanov drove his own car in the motorcade

According to the footage, Abdukodir Khusanov drove his black "Gelik" in the wedding procession.

He was accompanied by his younger brother and a close friend. During the drive, the footballer was seen joking on the phone with another participant in the motorcade.

"I liked it" caught on video

In the video, Abdukodir Khusanov is heard saying with a laugh during the conversation:

"I liked it."

At that moment, his friend in the car joined the conversation and asked Khusanov's brother:

"What about you, did you like it?"

The lighthearted mood in the footage caught the attention of social media users.

"Assalomu alaykum, Qori aka"

During the video, Abdukodir Khusanov addresses the person on the other end of the phone:

"Assalomu alaykum, Qori aka."

After that, he is seen laughing and saying humorously:

"Wow, oh wow."

"No arrogance, his brother answers for him"

Khusanov's friend also made an interesting comment in the footage.

He jokingly said:

"People talk about arrogance, but there is no such thing. Look, his brother answers for him."

This remark is also being actively discussed by fans who watched the video.

Video goes viral on social media

Abdukodir Khusanov and Abbos Fayzullayev are among the most popular footballers of the Uzbekistan national team. Therefore, any footage featuring them is followed with great interest by fans.

This time, the sincere and humorous video from the wedding motorcade quickly spread across social media, drawing many positive comments.