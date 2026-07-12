An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests

The wedding ceremony of Uzbekistan national team footballer Abbos Fayzullayev captured widespread attention not only for its festive atmosphere but also for its rich adherence to national customs. Following the wedding, one of the oldest traditions of the Uzbek people — the kelin salom (bride's greeting) ceremony — was held.

Videos circulating on social media show the new bride, dressed in traditional attire and an elegant veil, bowing to the guests as the ceremony unfolded amidst traditional songs and well-wishes.

"Salom-salom, kelin salom..."

The ceremony began to the sounds of the traditional "Salom-salom, kelin salom" song.

The footage shows the new bride bowing to each guest as a sign of respect. The groom, Abbos Fayzullayev, watched the ceremony with excitement, welcoming his bride with a smile.

National attire added to the beauty of the ceremony

The bride appeared in a dress adorned with traditional patterns and a long white headscarf.

The master of ceremonies also wore a traditional chapan, contributing to the preservation of the spirit of ancient customs. Wedding guests applauded and sincerely congratulated the young couple.

Footballers and loved ones also attended

In the videos, it is possible to see Abbos Fayzullayev's relatives, friends, and a number of prominent guests watching the ceremony with great interest.

Previously, footage showing Uzbekistan national team players, including Abdukodir Khusanov and other teammates, attending the footballer's wedding had also gone viral.

Respect for national values demonstrated once again

The kelin salom is considered one of the most beautiful wedding traditions of the Uzbek people, preserved for centuries. Through it, the bride expresses her respect for the groom's relatives and guests.

The fact that these very values were upheld at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding was warmly received by social media users.

Under the shared videos, many fans are wishing the young couple happiness and praising the preservation of national traditions.