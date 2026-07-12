An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests

·1·Society
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests

The wedding ceremony of Uzbekistan national team footballer Abbos Fayzullayev captured widespread attention not only for its festive atmosphere but also for its rich adherence to national customs. Following the wedding, one of the oldest traditions of the Uzbek people — the kelin salom (bride's greeting) ceremony — was held.

Videos circulating on social media show the new bride, dressed in traditional attire and an elegant veil, bowing to the guests as the ceremony unfolded amidst traditional songs and well-wishes.

"Salom-salom, kelin salom..."

The ceremony began to the sounds of the traditional "Salom-salom, kelin salom" song.

The footage shows the new bride bowing to each guest as a sign of respect. The groom, Abbos Fayzullayev, watched the ceremony with excitement, welcoming his bride with a smile.

National attire added to the beauty of the ceremony

The bride appeared in a dress adorned with traditional patterns and a long white headscarf.

The master of ceremonies also wore a traditional chapan, contributing to the preservation of the spirit of ancient customs. Wedding guests applauded and sincerely congratulated the young couple.

Footballers and loved ones also attended

In the videos, it is possible to see Abbos Fayzullayev's relatives, friends, and a number of prominent guests watching the ceremony with great interest.

Previously, footage showing Uzbekistan national team players, including Abdukodir Khusanov and other teammates, attending the footballer's wedding had also gone viral.

Respect for national values demonstrated once again

The kelin salom is considered one of the most beautiful wedding traditions of the Uzbek people, preserved for centuries. Through it, the bride expresses her respect for the groom's relatives and guests.

The fact that these very values were upheld at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding was warmly received by social media users.

Under the shared videos, many fans are wishing the young couple happiness and praising the preservation of national traditions.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

An 'invention' in the heat: A funny lifehack goes viral on social mediaAn 'invention' in the heat: A funny lifehack goes viral on social mediaToday, 10:53Individuals attempting to distribute narcotics in Bektemir exposedIndividuals attempting to distribute narcotics in Bektemir exposedToday, 01:58Hunt against "zakladchik" (drug couriers) in Tashkent: drugs ready for sale uncoveredHunt against "zakladchik" (drug couriers) in Tashkent: drugs ready for sale uncoveredYesterday, 23:53Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social mediaTrained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social mediaYesterday, 19:495,000 USD for child support5,000 USD for child supportYesterday, 19:36Lacetti completely destroyed by fire following accident on Kamchik passLacetti completely destroyed by fire following accident on Kamchik passYesterday, 19:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
Man who committed indecent acts on a Tashkent bus is being discussed on social media
Man who committed indecent acts on a Tashkent bus is being discussed on social media
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
25-year-old worker dies after being crushed by a concrete slab in Yashnabad
25-year-old worker dies after being crushed by a concrete slab in Yashnabad
Indian student in Bukhara accused of killing classmate with a laptop
Indian student in Bukhara accused of killing classmate with a laptop
Mystery of the gravel pile in Fergana solved: major case uncovered (video)
Mystery of the gravel pile in Fergana solved: major case uncovered (video)
Did a neighbor's request lead to the electrocution of a 27-year-old man?
Did a neighbor's request lead to the electrocution of a 27-year-old man?
Major accident in Yakkasaroy: Sewerage pipe bursts
Major accident in Yakkasaroy: Sewerage pipe bursts