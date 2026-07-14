Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"

A video featuring a unique piece of agricultural machinery made by combining a walk-behind tractor and parts of an old "Zhiguli" car has sparked widespread discussion on social media. The craftsman who created it emphasized that this invention serves as an affordable and convenient solution for farmers and announced that he is ready to build them for others upon request.

In the video, it can be seen that the front part of the machine is assembled from a standard two-wheeled walk-behind tractor, while the rear part consists of the "Zhiguli" body and seats. This construction was developed to facilitate cargo transportation and field work in rural conditions.

The author of the video praised the craftsman's skill, noting that such an invention surprises many. The inventor stated that the machine has proven itself in practice and expressed his readiness to build such vehicles for those interested.