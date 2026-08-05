$3,000 for 10 iPhones: customs officer caught taking the money

A customs officer in Tashkent is suspected of accepting $3,000 in exchange for registering 10 iPhones in other people’s names. He was reportedly detained while accepting the money, with material evidence seized.

The operation was conducted jointly by employees of the Tashkent city department of the Department for Combating Economic Crimes under the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Customs Committee. The Keles railway border customs post is listed in the official registry as part of Tashkent city customs structures.

Promised to register the phones in other people’s names

According to the department, O.S., an inspector at the Keles railway border customs post, reached an agreement with citizen A.Z. regarding 10 iPhones.

According to the investigation, the devices had been brought into Uzbekistan while bypassing the established customs procedures. The inspector promised to register the phones in the names of other citizens using their passport details and then assist with registering their IMEI codes.

A fee of $3,000 was requested for this “service.” That amounts to an average of $300 per phone.

Detained while accepting the money

According to the official statement, the inspector was detained while accepting the agreed $3,000. The money was documented as material evidence.

The operation was carried out by employees of the department’s Tashkent city office in cooperation with the Customs Committee.

It has not yet been disclosed exactly how the phones were brought into the country, whether the citizens whose passport details were to be used were aware of this, or the total value of the devices.

Why were other passports to be used?

According to the investigative version, the plan was to make the importation of the phones into the republic appear legal by clearing them through customs in the names of different citizens.

After that, it may have been possible to register the devices’ IMEI codes and use them on Uzbekistan’s mobile networks.

However, the investigation will determine how this mechanism was to be implemented and whether other individuals were involved in the process.

Criminal case opened against customs officer

A criminal case has been opened over the incident under Article 210 of the Criminal Code — on suspicion of accepting a bribe. Investigative measures are currently ongoing.

O.S. is considered innocent until his guilt is confirmed by a legally effective court verdict. The investigation’s results should clarify the suspicions against the inspector, the scheme for bringing in the phones, and questions concerning possible other participants.

This case is not only about $3,000. Investigators must now also determine how the 10 phones were brought across the border and whose details were intended to be used to bypass the customs and IMEI systems. Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your acquaintances and friends on Telegram or other social networks!