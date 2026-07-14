Unexpected result: a single blanket completely changed the look of an Onix!

In Andijan, an attempt to protect a car from rain led to an unexpected result. A floral blanket placed over a white Onix left marks on the vehicle's body.

According to reports, during heavy rain, the driver first threw a floral blanket over the car. Then, they covered it with a special tarp.

The car was not uncovered immediately after the rain stopped. Due to the moisture and humidity trapped underneath, the dyes from the blanket transferred onto the car's clear coat.

As a result, colorful marks resembling floral patterns appeared on the white Onix's body. The video of the incident spread quickly among users, sparking various reactions.

Some took the incident as a joke. Others pointed out that covering a car with a damp blanket is risky, noting that such marks are more visible, especially on white cars.