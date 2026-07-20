Illegal construction comes at a high price

·23.8K·Society
Illegal construction comes at a high price

Our legislation establishes liability for the unauthorized seizure of land plots and their use without legal rights.

Because citizen M.R. arbitrarily seized an 87-square-meter land plot adjacent to their home and built a storage facility, a court decision mandated the demolition of this illegal structure.

The enforcement of this court order was assigned to the Shirin city department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement.

As a result of enforcement actions, the illegal structure was demolished at the expense of the respondent, and the court order was executed.

The respondent, who failed to comply with the court order within the specified timeframe, will also be required to pay an enforcement fee.

Shirin
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