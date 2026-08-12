Uber Freight launches investigation into cyberattack and data breach

·40·Technology
Uber Freight launches investigation into cyberattack and data breach

Uber Freight, the logistics subsidiary of the renowned international ride-sharing giant, has become a target of cybercriminals. A well-known hacking group has claimed that it illegally accessed the transportation and logistics company’s networks and stole data. The incident is now being investigated seriously, while company specialists are working to bring the situation under control. TechCrunch.com reports .

According to Reuters, an Uber Freight representative said the cyber incident had not negatively affected the company’s day-to-day business operations and that all systems were functioning normally. Nevertheless, the incident is a logical continuation of the wave of cyberattacks targeting transportation companies, major financial institutions, and private investment funds in recent weeks.

The Helix group’s latest victim

According to TechCrunch, the Helix hacking group, known for its activities, is behind the cyberattack. The criminal group is known for stealing huge amounts of data from victims’ cloud environments and threatening to publish it unless a ransom is paid. On its dedicated data-leak site, the hackers claim to have obtained Uber Freight email inboxes, cloud storage drives, accounts payable data, and dispatch documents.

Some files reviewed by the publication’s journalists were found to contain correspondence between Uber Freight and its customers that apparently dates back to mid-June. However, experts were unable to immediately verify the authenticity of the documents provided. The company has not yet officially disclosed whether it received any messages from the hackers or paid a ransom.

Google’s analysis and the hackers’ methods

Google security specialists reported that the Helix group is part of a broader hacking cybercollective they track under the name UNC6671. The criminal group primarily relies on social engineering tactics, including voice phishing, or vishing. In these attacks, criminals call IT support services and demand that employees’ passwords be reset.

Cybersecurity researchers have long warned that such attacks, although simple and crude-looking, are highly effective at deceiving people. In its official blog, Google said it had analyzed the group’s bitcoin wallets and found that at least 10.6 million dollars in ransom payments had been received between January and May of this year.

Uber FreightCyberattackTechnologySecurityGoogle
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