Channels in Manila Filled with Waste After Heavy Rains

In the Philippine capital Manila, the amount of waste in canals and waterways rose sharply after heavy rains. In some areas, the water surface was almost completely covered with garbage, placing additional pressure on the city’s infrastructure.

Experts say that during heavy rainfall in Manila, household waste accumulated in waterways is carried from one place to another by the flow of water, further increasing the risk of flooding. According to official data, more than 7,600 cubic meters of waste had been removed from drainage systems in Metro Manila by June 2026.

The waste problem in Manila Bay and its connected canals is not new. After previous heavy rains, waste from the sea has also been carried back into the city’s canals by water currents and waves. This obstructs the free flow of rainwater and causes water levels to rise in the streets.

To address the situation, local authorities and relevant services are intensifying efforts to clean canals, drainage systems, and waterways. The government is using specialized cleaning equipment, waste traps, and other tools.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stressed the need to regularly clear smaller waterways and drainage systems of waste, saying that improving infrastructure alone is not enough to combat flooding. He emphasized that it is also important to improve systems for collecting, sorting, and recycling waste.

Cleanup of waterways and waste control efforts are currently continuing in Manila. The government views these measures as part of comprehensive programs aimed at reducing the risk of flooding in the city and improving the environmental condition of Manila Bay.