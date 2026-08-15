“He knows how to win”: Kylian Mbappé comments on José Mourinho

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé renowned Portuguese coach José Mourinho commented on the prospect of working with him.

The French star highlighted the experienced coach’s title-winning pedigree, stressing that the team’s main objective is to win trophies.

“Working with Mourinho is a great experience”

Insider Fabrizio Romano reported that Mbappé assessed working under the new head coach as follows:

“Our goal is simple: to win, and win only. Working with a coach as experienced as José Mourinho is a fantastic opportunity because he knows very well how to win big games.”.

Earlier, the forward said that Real Madrid were ready to challenge for the top prizes in every competition in the new season.

A new era at Real Madrid and the first La Liga test

José Mourinho returned to the helm of Real Madrid in the summer of 2026. The Portuguese coach replaced Álvaro Arbeloa, who left the club to continue his career in the Premier League.

Real Madrid will soon begin their official matches of the new season:

Date: 22 August

Competition: Spanish La Liga, Matchday 1

Match: Espanyol — “Real Madrid” (away)

Fans are eagerly awaiting Real Madrid’s revamped squad and Mourinho’s first official match in charge.

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