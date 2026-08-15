Helium Balloon Explodes in Egyptian Shopping Mall

Three people were killed and 17 others were injured to varying degrees after a helium balloon exploded in one of the shopping malls in New Cairo, Egypt. The tragedy occurred on August 13 at Arabella Plaza shopping mall.

According to Egypt’s Ministry of Health, the explosion occurred in a helium balloon at a gift shop operating on the mall’s first floor. A fire also broke out inside the shop after the powerful blast.

Although the fire was soon brought under control, the explosion and fire also damaged the facades of nearby shops in the shopping mall.

As soon as the incident was reported, eight emergency medical crews were sent to the scene. Eleven of the injured were taken to New Cairo Specialized Hospital, while six others were transported to nearby medical facilities.

The ministry said all victims were receiving the necessary medical care. Nearby hospitals were also placed on high alert because of the incident.