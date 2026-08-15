Big-Time Football in the Europa League: All Play-Off Pairings

The UEFA Europa League qualifying ties have reached their climax. The 24 teams battling for places in the competition’s league phase and their play-off pairings have officially been confirmed.

The continent’s clubs will now take part in two-legged, fiercely contested play-off ties for a coveted place in the league phase.

When will the matches be played?

The schedule for the Europa League play-off round has been set as follows:

First legs: 20 August;

Second legs: will be played on 27 August.

All play-off round pairings:

According to the draw, fans can look forward to a series of intense clashes featuring several prominent clubs:

«Kairat» (Kazakhstan) — «Anderlecht» (Belgium)

«Jagiellonia» (Poland) — «Iberia 1999» (Georgia)

«Lech» (Poland) — «Thun» (Switzerland)

«Malmö» (Sweden) — «Salzburg» (Austria)

«Beşiktaş» (Türkiye) — «Kauno Žalgiris» (Lithuania)

«Universitatea» (Romania) — «Ararat-Armenia» (Armenia)

«Egnatia» (Albania) — «Lillestrøm» (Norway)

«Trabzonspor» (Türkiye) — «Ferencváros» (Hungary)

OFI (Greece) — CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria)

«Sint-Truiden» (Belgium) — «Omonia» (Cyprus)

«Crvena zvezda» (Serbia) — «Viktoria» (Czechia)

«Benfica» (Portugal) — «Aarhus» (Denmark)

The clubs that prevail in these ties will earn the right to compete in the Europa League’s revamped league phase.

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