Mourinho’s Laws in Madrid: How Is He Changing Real Madrid?

·70·Sport
Mourinho’s Laws in Madrid: How Is He Changing Real Madrid?

A wind of major change is blowing through the Royal Club’s headquarters. The Portuguese coach who has returned to the management of Real Madrid José Mourinho is firmly imposing his first two major demands at the club: sole control over transfer policy and unquestioning adherence to the club’s internal hierarchy.

According to the influential Spanish publication AS the Portuguese “The Special One” listens to different opinions, but makes the final decision on all key matters personally.

Transfer Policy: Specific Profiles, Not Names

Even before signing his contract with the team, Mourinho demanded that the club leadership give him direct control over transfers. At the end of May, he presented the board with a special report outlining the technical profiles of the players the team needs. Rather than simply listing names, it detailed the specific physical and tactical qualities required for each position.

The coach’s influence on transfer decisions is already producing results:

  • The Rodri case: Although the transfer of Rodri did not go through, the coach fully supported the club’s position;

  • The leaders’ futures: Vinícius Júniorremaining at the club and talented midfielder Tiago Pitarchstaying in the squad were both decisively influenced by Mourinho’s opinion.

“What Does Mourinho Say?”: A New Order at the Academy

The Portuguese coach has also taken full control of the process of working with academy graduates (“Castilla”). Among the club’s young players, the question heard most often now is “What will Mourinho say about this?”

The coach personally selects the young talents invited to first-team training, studying each player’s abilities in depth rather than choosing them from a general list.

Iron Discipline: Two-a-Day Training and Pintus’ Oversight

The coach’s firm hand is also evident in the training process:

  • Heavy workloads: Two training sessions a day have become standard. Renowned fitness coach Antonio Pintus and Mourinho’s close assistant Antonio Dias are strictly monitoring the players’ workloads;

  • Daily routine: Strict rules have been introduced for nutrition, injury recovery, punctuality down to the second for training sessions, and team lunches.

Although the coaching staff handles the daily operations, every detail at Real Madrid is carried out under José Mourinho’s full control. In Madrid, firmness and iron discipline now reign as the club pursues new victories.

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José MourinhoReal MadridVinícius JúniorRodriAS
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