Maresca speaks openly: Why is Reijnders leaving Manchester City?

“Manchester City’s headquarters remain the scene of important developments concerning the transfers of first-team players. The team’s head coach, Enzo Maresca addressed the possibility of the talented Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijndersleaving the club at a press conference, shedding light on the situation.

Earlier, prominent insiders reported that the 28-year-old midfielder was very close to joining Saudi Arabia’s Al-Qadsiah from the Saudi Pro League.

“If everyone agrees, then that is how it should be”

Enzo Maresca firmly emphasized that he does not believe players who want to leave the team should be forced to stay:

“It has never been easy to keep a player in the team once he has made a firm decision to leave. Tijjani’s current situation is very similar to Trafford’s and that of some of our other players. In my opinion, if the club, the player and the head coach believe that his departure is the right decision for all three parties, then that is how it should be and it will happen,” the coach said.

Reijnders’ impressive record at City

The Dutch midfielder delivered consistent and productive performances for the “Citizens” last season.

In the 2025/2026 season, across all official competitions, he:

made 47 appearances;

scored 7 goals;

provided 8 assists.

Nevertheless, the financially attractive offer from Saudi Arabia and the player’s readiness to take on a new challenge are paving the way for the transfer to be officially announced soon.

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