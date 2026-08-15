Americans Abroad: Ricardo Pepi to Lead PSV, Yunus Musah to Lead Milan to Success

As European club seasons begin and a new World Cup cycle gets underway, the performances of United States internationals on the international stage have once again come under the spotlight. According to GOAL, this season will be a crucial test for national-team players as they look to prove themselves fully and secure regular starting roles. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

The leagues in the Netherlands, Scotland and Croatia have already kicked off, while La Liga will join them in the coming days. In these circumstances, leading figures in US soccer are aiming to deliver strong performances for their clubs this season and strengthen their positions in the transfer market.

A New Challenge for PSV and Responsibility for Ricardo Pepi

After winning the title last season by a 19-point margin over their closest rivals, PSV are now fighting for a fourth consecutive championship. However, the team's opening draw has already raised concerns among the club's decision-makers.

For the Eindhoven club, where Earnie Stewart serves as sporting director, this is a period of transition. The departures of key players such as Malik Tillman and Ismael Saibari, along with transfer rumors surrounding Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest, are inevitably affecting the team.

Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest, who remain at PSV for now, are expected to become key figures in helping head coach Peter Bosz's side recover from its crisis. If they fail to find their form, the pressure on the team will certainly increase sharply.

Yunus Musah and His New Opportunity

Yunus Musah , who has struggled to establish himself in Italy despite previously being regarded as an important player for the United States, is also testing his opportunities in the new season. At Milan , he has another chance to prove himself under the new head coach.

The midfielder, who is seeking to earn the coaches' trust in preseason matches, will be expected to showcase his best qualities in games against powerhouses such as Manchester United. This is likely to be one of the key factors determining his future in Italy.

In conclusion, this season on Europe's pitches will be decisive for American footballers as they seek to take their individual careers to the next level and strengthen their standing in the national team.