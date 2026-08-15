The Mystery Conversation Aboard Air Force One: Who Reconciled Trump and Musk?

The sensational dispute that erupted last year between the White House and the world’s leading technology giant has officially come to an end. The U.S. president Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk have fully restored their relationship after months of tense public confrontation.

According to insider information from the influential U.S. publication The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) the mediation of White House officials, mutual acquaintances, and a series of important meetings played a decisive role in bringing the two leading figures closer together.

$100 Million and a Conversation Aboard Air Force One

A striking sign that relations between the two sides had warmed was Musk accompanying Trump aboard the president’s Air Force One during his official visit to China in May. Their conversation on board was warm and friendly.

According to reports, Musk has indicated that he is ready to allocate at least $100 million to actively support Republicans in the U.S. midterm elections. The funds will mainly be directed toward campaigns aimed at increasing voter turnout. At the same time, the billionaire himself plans to keep somewhat more distance from day-to-day politics.

The Plan to “Form a New Party” and J.D. Vance’s Mediation

According to WSJ and The Washington Post, Vice President J.D. Vance and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles took on important mediation roles when the dispute reached its peak:

Abandoning the Party Idea: Vance persuaded Musk to abandon his risky decision to form his own political party after his dispute with Trump;

The Apology Call: Shortly afterward, Musk personally called the president, expressed regret over some of his excessively harsh statements on social media, and deleted the posts;

Return to the White House: Musk then reappeared at the White House during an official reception held in honor of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

What Started the Dispute?

The conflict between Trump and Musk escalated in the summer of 2025:

The White House withdrew Musk’s proposed nominee, Jared Isaacman, for the position of NASA administrator ; In response, Musk openly criticized the administration’s new tax and budget-spending bill; Trump then threatened to halt government subsidies and contracts for Musk’s companies, SpaceX and Tesla.

Today, Trump and Musk communicate approximately once a month, discussing artificial intelligence (AI), China policy, and global security issues. Although Trump has said that he still considers Musk a friend, aides believe their relationship is now based less on the unlimited trust of the past and more on clear pragmatic interests.

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