Gold Worth €9 Million Found Inside Wall in Belgium

·53·World
Gold Worth €9 Million Found Inside Wall in Belgium

Gold coins and bars worth nearly €9 million were found inside a wall during construction work in Dendermonde, Belgium. VRT NWS reported the discovery.

The incident was discovered on August 12 during demolition work at a building on Van Langenhovestraat in Sint-Gillis-Dendermonde. When workers demolished part of the foundation to install a sewer pipe, shiny coins and gold bars emerged from between the bricks.

The treasure was first noticed by an 18-year-old student named Kobi. He initially thought the coins were ordinary €1 pieces. However, when a gold fragment became visible among them, the workers realized they had made an unusual discovery.

According to the construction site manager, many more gold coins and bars were found as the excavation continued. The workers then informed the property owner and the police. The recovered gold is currently being kept in a secure location under police supervision.

The East Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating when and why the treasure was hidden inside the building’s wall. A representative of the building’s owner did not rule out the possibility that the concealment of the gold was linked to fraud.

It is currently unknown who the legal owner of the valuable find is or whether the construction workers who discovered it will receive a reward. These issues will be decided based on the investigation’s findings and Belgian law.

The construction site manager said that in his 33 years of professional experience, he had encountered such a situation for the first time.

BelgiumDendermondeVRT NWSEast Flanders
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