7.7-Magnitude Earthquake in Indonesia: Dozens Killed (Video)

·2·World
7.7-Magnitude Earthquake in Indonesia: Dozens Killed (Video)

Another devastating natural disaster has struck Indonesia in Southeast Asia. During the night of August 15, in the Flores Island region of the country, a 7.7-magnitude powerful earthquake struck.

An immediate tsunami warning was issued for three provinces following the tremors.

47 victims and people trapped under the rubble

According to Reuters, citing data from Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the earthquake caused extensive damage:

  • The death toll is rising: According to the latest official data, the number of people killed has reached at least 47 (38 deaths had initially been reported);

  • Evacuation and rescue operations: From the disaster zone, nearly 2,000 residents were evacuated to safe areas;

  • People trapped in buildings: Many residents were trapped inside buildings destroyed by the earthquake;

  • Losses at Maumere Port: Near the port city of Maumere, 20 people were confirmed dead, six injured, and two trapped under the rubble.

Infrastructure damage and aftershocks of up to magnitude 6.2

According to the Jakarta Globe, the tremors affected a very large area:

  • Destroyed facilities: Many homes, schools, government offices, and hospitals were seriously damaged or destroyed;

  • Blocked roads: Landslides in mountainous areas brought traffic to a halt on several major highways;

  • Powerful aftershocks: After the main tremor, a series of aftershocks measuring up to magnitude 6.2 were recorded in the area. Even residents of the remote town of North Kurilsk felt waves of up to magnitude 5.

Search and rescue operations are currently continuing in the area. Authorities are assessing the scale of the damage and moving people to safe locations.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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