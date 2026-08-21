A new method will be used to teach mathematics in Tashkent schools

In Tashkent, increasing attention is being paid to an approach tailored to each student’s individual level of knowledge rather than simple memorization in mathematics lessons. The use of artificial intelligence technologies is planned as part of this process.

The new platform is being piloted in 220 schools

350 mathematics teachers from 220 schools in Tashkent city and Tashkent Region are learning to use Finland’s Eduten platform.

The platform analyzes students’ level of knowledge and enables the creation of individual assignments for them.

Artificial intelligence identifies the topics students find difficult

Eduten’s main feature is that the system analyzes students’ results when completing assignments.

If a particular topic is difficult for a student, artificial intelligence selects additional and customized assignments in that area.

This makes it possible to work based on students’ levels of knowledge and needs instead of giving all students the same task.

Millions of students are using the platform

Today, more than 2 million students and teachers in over 50 countries around the world use the Eduten platform.

How is the project being funded?

The new approach is being implemented במסגרת the $378 million BILIM program financed by the World Bank.

The main goal is to improve the effectiveness of education by individualizing mathematics instruction through the use of artificial intelligence and identifying gaps in students’ knowledge.