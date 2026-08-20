University admission results: Passing scores have increased again

·13·Society
University admission results: Passing scores have increased again

The admission results to higher education institutions in Uzbekistan for the 2026/27 academic year have been officially announced. At a press conference held by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, it was revealed that state grant and contract scores have risen sharply, a new "sixth option" will be opened for those who failed the tests, and important changes were announced regarding the super-contract system.

Passing scores have risen sharply: Key figures

This year, due to the overall improvement in applicants' knowledge levels, the average passing scores for state grants and paid contracts have increased significantly.

Comparison of admission indicators across years

Indicator Type

Past Academic Year

Current Academic Year

Difference / Growth

State Grant (average score)

121.8 points

134.6 points

Increased by +12.8 points

Paid Contract (average score)

84.9 points

93.7 points

Increased by +8.8 points

Those who failed to score minimum points

Higher

37.54% (233,935 people)

Consistently decreasing

General education certificate holders

193 thousand people

Maximum score procedure will be revised

Foreign language certificate holders

125 thousand people

A "sixth option" will be opened for applicants

A new opportunity is being created for young people who failed to enter university: starting from the last week of August, applicants will be given the right to choose an additional 6th option based on vacant (empty) places.

"We are opening the opportunity to choose the sixth option wherever there is a vacant place and it matches the set of subjects submitted by the applicant. This practice is planned to start next week," — said Deputy Minister Sardor Rajabov.

News regarding contracts, super-contracts and dormitories

  • Contract and super-contract prices: Within the framework of financial independence granted to universities, the amounts of paid-contracts and differentiated contracts will now be determined by the higher education institutions themselves.

  • Immediate attendance of classes: Applicants who want to study on the basis of a super-contract can directly attend classes from the very first days of the academic year without waiting for paperwork.

  • Dormitory factor: According to the ministry's analysis, young people living in student dormitories master subjects much better compared to those living in rented apartments or their own homes.

  • Graduate quality index: In the future, open statistics on the expulsion of students will be kept, and the educational efficiency of each HEI will be evaluated through a separate index.

In your opinion, how fair an opportunity do independent determination of super-contract prices by universities and the introduction of the "sixth option" create for applicants?

Leave your comments and immediately share this important news with all applicants aspiring to become students!

ЎзбекистонSardor RajabovОлий таълим, фан ва инновациялар вазирлиги
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