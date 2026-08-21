Samsung Galaxy S26 FE smartphone expected to be unveiled on August 27

·12·Technology
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE smartphone expected to be unveiled on August 27

Samsung has officially announced the new Galaxy Event August 2026 presentation. The event is scheduled for August 27 this year, drawing the attention of the technology world. According to ixbt.com, although the South Korean manufacturer has not yet officially revealed the name of the new device, insider information and leaked reports indicate that the anticipated premiere will be the Galaxy S26 FE. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports it.

The event is scheduled to begin at 18:00 Tashkent time (12:00 UTC). Viewers around the world will be able to watch it live on Samsung’s official website and its official YouTube channel. It is worth noting that devices in the FE (Fan Edition) series have always generated strong interest among users because they offer flagship features at a somewhat more affordable price.

Changes in battery life and technical capabilities

Although official details about the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE are still being kept secret, the device’s appearance in the EPREL database has revealed its key specifications. According to this information, the new smartphone’s battery is expected to retain its rated characteristics for 1,200 charging cycles. Interestingly, the gadget is listed as offering approximately 50 hours of battery life.

For comparison, the previous-generation Galaxy S25 FE offered 42.5 hours of battery life according to EPREL data, even though its battery was designed for 2,000 cycles. The new Galaxy S26 FE will reportedly let users work longer on a single charge, demonstrating improved battery efficiency.

Expected features and software

According to sources, the upcoming smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with modern Full HD+ resolution and a Gorilla Glass Victus+ protective layer. The device’s body is also expected to offer traditional IP68 water and dust resistance, giving users additional peace of mind in everyday life.

The device’s hardware is also noteworthy. It is expected to feature a 4900 mAch battery and support 45-watt fast charging technology. In terms of photography, the smartphone is rumored to offer a triple-camera system with a primary 50-megapixel sensor.

One of the most important aspects is that Samsung is promising long-term software support for this model as well. According to ixbt.com, the Galaxy S26 FE will receive regular system updates for 7 years from the date of its unveiling. This will help preserve the device’s relevance and security for many years.

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