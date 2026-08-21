Registering family members in Uzbekistan will become easier

·0·Uzbekistan
Registering family members in Uzbekistan will become easier

A bill aimed at simplifying the procedure for registering citizens at their place of residence and temporary stay in Uzbekistan was considered in its second reading by the Legislative Chamber.

If the new procedure comes into force, existing housing-area restrictions on registering family members will be lifted in certain cases.

1. The housing-area requirement will not apply

Spouses, parents, children, grandparents, grandchildren, brothers and sisters will be able to register at one another’s homes.

The fact that the area of an apartment or house is smaller than the established social norm will not be an obstacle.

The new procedure will expand family members’ ability to legally register at the same address as their close relatives.

2. Relief for students as well

A separate mechanism is being proposed for students living in dormitories.

The social housing-area requirement will not apply when registering them. This is expected to reduce practical difficulties faced by students when registering in higher education institution dormitories.

3. New rules will also apply to mortgaged housing

The consent of the mortgagee or a state body will not be required to register the owner and family members at housing that has been subject to a ban or seizure.

This provision is aimed at ensuring family members’ right to register.

4. Creditors’ interests will also be protected

The bill also takes into account the legitimate interests of creditors and state bodies.

If the mortgagee or an authorized state body submits an application, a person’s registration may be cancelled in accordance with the established procedure.

What is the main purpose?

The new rules are aimed at simplifying the registration process, expanding family members’ ability to legally register at their relatives’ homes, while also protecting creditors’ interests.

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