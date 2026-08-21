The start date of the new academic year has been announced...

·0·Society
The start date of the new academic year has been announced...

In Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation has announced the dates when classes will begin at educational institutions in the 2026/2027 academic year.

Classes at lyceums and technical schools to begin on 2 September

The new academic year at academic lyceums and technical schools will begin on 2 September.

Higher education start dates vary by year of study

The academic process at higher education institutions will not begin for all students at the same time:

  • 1st-year students — from 7 September;

  • 2nd-year students and above — from 14 September.

This means that first-year students at higher education institutions will begin their studies one week earlier than students in higher years.

Thus, in the 2026/2027 academic year, classes at lyceums and technical schools will begin on 2 September, while at universities, 1st-year students will start on 7 September and students in higher years on 14 September.

ЎзбекистонОлий таълим, фан ва инновациялар вазирлиги
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