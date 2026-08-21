American Millionaire Roger Duarte Dies in Helicopter Crash in Kenya

·16·World
American Millionaire Roger Duarte Dies in Helicopter Crash in Kenya

American businessman and millionaire Roger Duarte the founder of My Ceviche and the George Stone Crab company, died in a helicopter crash in Kenya. The New York Post reported the news.

The helicopter had taken off from a wildlife reserve

According to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, the crash on the morning of August 19 occurred near Mount Ololokwe in the north of the country.

The helicopter was heading from the Loisaba Wildlife Conservancy toward the Ewaso Ng’iro River when it crashed.

All five people on board the helicopter died in the crash.

American Millionaire Roger Duarte Dies in Helicopter Crash in Kenya

Who were among the victims?

The following people also died alongside Roger Duarte:

  • Italian statesman and businessman Michel Sensi-Kantukhi;

  • his wife, American-Ecuadorian designer Stephanie Hollihan Vascones;

  • media manager and Telemundo executive José Suárez;

  • and helicopter pilot Josh Outram.

Who was Roger Duarte?

Duarte built a business selling and delivering Florida stone crabs through the George Stone Crab

company. He was known for his work as an entrepreneur and was included in Forbes’ “30 Under 30” ranking in 2016.

Kenyan authorities are conducting a relevant investigation into the incident.

Roger DuarteKenyaNew York PostTelemundoForbes
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