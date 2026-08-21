Vens: Economic pressure is the US's strongest weapon against Iran

·2·World
Vens: Economic pressure is the US's strongest weapon against Iran

US Vice President Jey Di Vens said Washington’s main means of exerting influence over Iran is not military force, but economic pressure. He said sanctions and economic measures could change Tehran’s approach to negotiations.

The US is increasing pressure

According to Vens, the most effective tool at Washington’s disposal is exerting economic pressure on Iran.

«Strong economic pressure is changing Tehran’s approach to an agreement,» the US vice president said.

At the same time, Vens acknowledged that this approach carries certain risks. According to him, Iran is also attempting to impose economic measures on the US.

Rising oil prices are affecting Americans

Vens also noted that oil prices have risen in the US. He said Americans are feeling the impact at gas stations as well.

The US administration said it is taking the necessary measures to ensure the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the key issues

Vens said Iran is attempting to restrict movement in the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington’s goal is not only to stabilize the situation, but also to reduce fuel prices by increasing oil and gas supplies for Americans.

Washington wants to force Tehran into an agreement

Vens said the US is seeking to change the situation in the country through new economic pressure on Iran.

He said Washington also aims to ensure that certain Iranian facilities are not rebuilt.

These statements came after US President Donald Tramp announced the launch of a strong economic pressure campaign against Iran. According to Tramp, Tehran had missed the opportunity to reach an agreement with the US on disputed issues.

USAIranJ.D. VanceDonald TrumpStrait of Hormuz
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