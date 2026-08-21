Competition Committee to monitor school supplies prices...

Ahead of the new academic year, traditional “School Markets” have begun operating in Uzbekistan. Parents and students can purchase school uniforms, textbooks, and school and stationery supplies there at affordable prices.

The Competition Committee has called on entrepreneurs not to unjustifiably raise prices for products needed for school.

1. Important requirement for entrepreneurs

The committee is requiring sellers to:

not unjustifiably increase product prices;

strictly comply with legal requirements;

ensure the quality of goods;

provide customers with complete and accurate information about products.

2. What should parents pay attention to?

When purchasing school supplies, parents are advised to check the product’s:

quality;

manufacturer;

price

before making a purchase.

The Competition Committee will regularly monitor price stability at the “School Markets.”

3. Where can people turn if prices are unjustifiably increased?

If citizens encounter artificially or unjustifiably inflated prices for school supplies, they can contact the Competition Committee’s unified helpline at 1159.

Thus, measures are being strengthened to prevent unjustified price increases resulting from rising demand for school supplies ahead of the new academic year.