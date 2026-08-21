Aleksey Batrakov Joins Galatasaray: Transfer Fee Revealed

Lokomotiv Moscow midfielder Aleksey Batrakov will continue his career in the Turkish Süper Lig. The 21-year-old Russia international will sign a contract with Galatasaray.

The parties officially announced that they had reached an agreement on the player's transfer.

According to reports, Lokomotiv will receive €25 million for Batrakov. The amount will be paid over two years. The agreement also includes €4 million in bonuses .

Batrakov's annual salary at Galatasaray, including bonuses, is expected to exceed €4 million , according to reports.

The contract also sets a €55 million release clause for the player's transfer to other European clubs.

For reference, Batrakov has made four appearances in the Russian Premier League this season, recording one goal and one assist .