Trump: Reaching a Deal with Iran Is Becoming Increasingly Difficult

President of the United States Donald Trump said that holding talks with Iran and reaching a new deal had become more difficult. In his view, the deaths of senior Iranian officials had seriously affected the negotiation process.

Leadership changes in Tehran

Mojtaba Khamenei has replaced his father, Ali Khamenei, as Iran’s new supreme leader. Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of US and Israeli strikes against Iran, which began on February 28.

Mojtaba Khamenei has not yet appeared in public since being elected supreme leader on the night of March 9. At the same time, his press service has issued several statements on his behalf.

“Part of the problem is that many leaders were killed. Reaching a deal is not easy,” Trump said.

The US does not know whom to negotiate with

According to Trump, major changes in Iran’s leadership have also made negotiations more difficult for Washington.

He said US administration officials were currently having difficulty determining whom to negotiate with.

Could negotiations resume?

On August 18, Trump said that the US was not negotiating with Iran and was not planning such talks for the time being.

However, speaking to journalists on August 19, the US president acknowledged the possibility of resuming peace talks between the two countries.

Thus, the fate of a possible agreement between Washington and Tehran remains uncertain for now.