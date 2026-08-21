A controversial incident occurred at the conclusion of the prestigious International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2026), held in Tashkent from 9–16 August. Although 17-year-old Yotam Budnik, who represented Israel, achieved a high score and won a gold medal, his result was annulled and his name removed from the official list after he displayed a prohibited national flag during the awards ceremony.

Flag display and reason for the violation

Under the international restrictions adopted by the IOI General Assembly, Israeli representatives were required to participate in the competition not as a separate national delegation, but as independent participants and solely under the IOI flag.

IOI-2026 incident in Tashkent: Key facts and details

Indicator Status and details Participant Yotam Budnik (17 years old, independent participant) Competition International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2026, Tashkent) Result achieved Gold medal (according to the results of the tests) Reason for the sanction International restrictions adopted in 2024 following the crisis in Gaza Violation Openly displaying the national flag on the podium Final decision The result was officially annulled, and his name was removed from the rankings and list of winners

Controversy on the podium and the final decision

Budnik and his teammates competed in Tashkent under neutral status. However, during the awards ceremony, Budnik brought out his country’s flag and, in violation of the rules, draped it over his shoulders on the podium:

Refusal to return the medal: Following the violation, the organizers demanded that the medal be returned, but the participant refused.

Cancellation of the ranking: Following the strict disciplinary decision, all of Yotam Budnik’s results were completely removed from the official IOI rankings, and he was stripped of his status as a prizewinner.

In your opinion, how justified is the decision to ban national symbols and annul a medal when rules are violated at international academic and sporting competitions because of political sanctions?

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