Israeli participant stripped of gold medal at International Olympiad in Informatics

·8·Society
Israeli participant stripped of gold medal at International Olympiad in Informatics

A controversial incident occurred at the conclusion of the prestigious International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2026), held in Tashkent from 9–16 August. Although 17-year-old Yotam Budnik, who represented Israel, achieved a high score and won a gold medal, his result was annulled and his name removed from the official list after he displayed a prohibited national flag during the awards ceremony.

Flag display and reason for the violation

Under the international restrictions adopted by the IOI General Assembly, Israeli representatives were required to participate in the competition not as a separate national delegation, but as independent participants and solely under the IOI flag.

IOI-2026 incident in Tashkent: Key facts and details

Indicator

Status and details

Participant

Yotam Budnik (17 years old, independent participant)

Competition

International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2026, Tashkent)

Result achieved

Gold medal (according to the results of the tests)

Reason for the sanction

International restrictions adopted in 2024 following the crisis in Gaza

Violation

Openly displaying the national flag on the podium

Final decision

The result was officially annulled, and his name was removed from the rankings and list of winners

Controversy on the podium and the final decision

Budnik and his teammates competed in Tashkent under neutral status. However, during the awards ceremony, Budnik brought out his country’s flag and, in violation of the rules, draped it over his shoulders on the podium:

  • Refusal to return the medal: Following the violation, the organizers demanded that the medal be returned, but the participant refused.

  • Cancellation of the ranking: Following the strict disciplinary decision, all of Yotam Budnik’s results were completely removed from the official IOI rankings, and he was stripped of his status as a prizewinner.

In your opinion, how justified is the decision to ban national symbols and annul a medal when rules are violated at international academic and sporting competitions because of political sanctions?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analytical report with your friends to stay informed about science and education news!

TashkentIsraelYotam BudnikInternational Olympiad in Informatics
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

“We lived in constant fear like criminals”: Ortiqxo‘jayev speaks about business’s difficult past“We lived in constant fear like criminals”: Ortiqxo‘jayev speaks about business’s difficult pastToday, 06:36University admission results: Passing scores have increased againUniversity admission results: Passing scores have increased againYesterday, 19:48Group distributing drugs via taxi detained in TashkentGroup distributing drugs via taxi detained in TashkentYesterday, 14:02Rare animals in Chotqol in a single frame: camera traps reveal a mysterious sceneRare animals in Chotqol in a single frame: camera traps reveal a mysterious sceneYesterday, 10:31At a Wedding in Uzbekistan, a Dancer Emerged from Inside a Giant Book, Captivating Everyone on Social MediaAt a Wedding in Uzbekistan, a Dancer Emerged from Inside a Giant Book, Captivating Everyone on Social MediaYesterday, 10:16Online geoportal launched to identify illegal “novostroykas”Online geoportal launched to identify illegal “novostroykas”Yesterday, 09:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
In Fergana, "Inson" center employee dies during community clean-up (hashar)
In Fergana, "Inson" center employee dies during community clean-up (hashar)