Attempt to Import Products Containing Banned Substances Exposed

In Toshkent, customs and law enforcement officers identified two cases involving attempts to import products containing psychoactive and potent substances into the country.

One of the incidents was detected at the international airport, while the other was uncovered in Toshkent district.

1. Suspicious products discovered at the airport

The luggage of a passenger arriving on the «Bangkok — Toshkent» flight was inspected at Toshkent International Airport.

Suspicious food products were detected by an X-ray scanner and subjected to an additional inspection.

As a result, the luggage of a previously convicted citizen born in 2002 and residing in Orta Chirchiq district was found to contain:

978 grams of cannabis oil ;

approximately 500 grams of mushrooms containing a psychoactive substance

were found.

It was reported that the products had been imported for subsequent sale.

2. Nearly 13,000 products found in a «Damas»

The second case was detected in Toshkent district. When a «Damas» vehicle was inspected, suspicious products were found in the luggage of two individuals born in 1987 and 1989 who reside in Oltiariq and Uchko‘prik districts of Farg‘ona region.

The inspection established that they were 12,992 coffee products containing the potent substance «Sibutramine».

It was noted that the products had been brought in from a neighboring republic and were intended to be sold in Farg‘ona region.

Criminal cases have been initiated in both incidents, and investigative proceedings are currently underway.

Measures against the sale of banned products are being intensified

These incidents show that the DXX and customs authorities continue monitoring efforts to identify attempts to import and distribute banned and potent substances within the country.