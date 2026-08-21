Uzbekistan Youth Start World Championships with 4 Medals

·28·Sport
Uzbekistan Youth Start World Championships with 4 Medals

The Youth World Championships have kicked off in Guayaquil, Ecuador. The first day of the competition was successful for the Uzbekistan national team.

Led by Aurelio Chiprian-Flis, our cadets by the end of the first day secured 1 gold and 3 bronze medals.

Iroda Sirojiddinova is World Champion!

Competing in the -40 kg weight category, Iroda Sirojiddinova defeated all her opponents to become the youth world champion.

Sirojiddinova started the competition from the second round, defeating Azerbaijan's Sunay Salamova, Russia's Emiliya Sayfutdinovain the semifinals, and Kazakhstan's Adiya Zhanakhmet in the final.

Thus, the anthem of Uzbekistan echoed in distant Ecuador.

It is worth noting that Iroda Sirojiddinova also won a gold medal a month ago at the Asian Championships in Jordan.

Another 3 Bronze Medals

Three more representatives of the Uzbekistan national team climbed to the podium:

  • Bobur Yusupov — -55 kg;

  • Alina Kolyucheva — -44 kg;

  • Charos Hikmatova — -48 kg.

After the first day of bouts, Uzbekistan, with 1 gold and 3 bronze medals , holds 2nd place in the overall team standings among 60 countries.

UzbekistanIroda SirojiddinovaGuayaquilEcuador
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