Bus and metro fares in Tashkent to change drastically starting October 1

New tariffs will come into effect starting October 1 for millions of passengers using public transport in Tashkent. A single-trip fare on buses and the metro using a card or other electronic payment method will be 2,500 soums. Previously, this was 1,700 soums.

The cash fare will remain at 3,000 soums. Luggage transportation will cost 4,000 soums. At the same time, the new system introduces discounted and free rides for passengers who transfer between transport within one hour.

How much will the fare change?

The new tariffs will take effect on October 1, 2026.

Payment Type Current Tariff From October 1 Electronic payment 1,700 soums 2,500 soums Cash payment 3,000 soums 3,000 soums Luggage 4,000 soums 4,000 soums

Thus, electronic payment for a single trip will increase by 800 soums or nearly 47 percent. Tariffs set for cash and luggage will remain unchanged.

The most important change — for cardholders

For the majority of passengers, the main news will be the change in the electronic payment tariff.

Currently, 1,700 soums are deducted for a single trip via a transport or bank card, as well as other electronic methods. Starting October 1, this amount will rise to 2,500 soums.

In this case, the 2,500-soum tariff is set taking into account the incentive discount.

Therefore, the information that "fares will double" is not entirely accurate. The current electronic tariff will increase from 1,700 soums to 2,500 soums.

Prices will not change for cash payers

For passengers paying with cash, the tariff will remain at 3,000 soums.

This aspect is important: fares will not increase to the same extent for all passengers starting October 1. The main change applies to the single-trip electronic payment tariff.

If you transfer transport within an hour, the tariff is different

Another important part of the new system is the one-hour transfer tariffs.

According to the decision, 2,500 soums are paid for the first trip. If a passenger transfers from one bus to another within an hour after that, the second trip will cost 1,500 soums. The third and subsequent bus rides will be free within the specified one-hour tariff framework.

This procedure is of particular importance for passengers who use multiple buses along their route.

Metro users should also pay attention to the new procedure

There is also a special rule for the metro within the one-hour transfer system.

If a passenger uses a bus and then transfers to the metro, the transfer tariff set for the metro will apply. The metro can be used once within the one-hour tariff framework.

When using the metro again, a new 60-minute calculation period begins.

New passes for regular passengers

The new decision defined not only single fares but also tariff plans for transport cards.

For unlimited bus rides:

1 day — 11,500 soums ;

1 week — 54,000 soums ;

1 month — 250,000 soums.

For unlimited tariffs covering both buses and the metro:

1 day — 13,500 soums ;

1 week — 73,000 soums ;

1 month — 345,000 soums.

Discounts are also provided for longer-term tariff plans.

Packages for 10, 20, and 30 trips will also appear

For those who do not use public transport regularly, trip-based packages will also be introduced.

According to the new tariffs:

10 trips — 19,000 soums ;

20 trips — 38,500 soums ;

30 trips — 57,500 soums.

These packages are among the tariff plans used via transport cards.

Privileges for students and pupils will also be maintained

The new system also provides privileges for certain social categories.

School students, university students, pensioners, and persons with disabilities can enjoy a 50 percent discount when purchasing transport card tariff plans. Privileges for individuals who have the right to free public transport usage under the established legislation will remain intact.

Why are tariffs changing?

The issue of revising tariffs was put up for public discussion in September. At that time, the Ministry of Transport stated that alongside tariff changes, greater attention should be paid to requirements placed on carriers, such as the regularity of trips, and the technical condition and cleanliness of vehicles.

Initially discussed as a draft decision, the Tashkent City Council approved the new tariffs on September 25.

What should passengers remember starting October 1?

The most important figures are as follows:

2,500 soums — single trip via card or electronic payment.

3,000 soums — single trip via cash payment.

4,000 soums — luggage transportation.

At the same time, one-hour transfer tariffs, trip packages, and season passes will be introduced for transport card users.

Conclusion

Starting October 1, all public transport tariffs in Tashkent will not double. The single fare for electronic payment will increase from 1,700 soums to 2,500 soums — by 47 percent, while cash payment will remain at 3,000 soums.

At the same time, the new tariff system is not just about price increases: transport card trip packages, season passes, and discounted or free rides when transferring transport within an hour are also being introduced.

For passengers who commute daily by bus or metro in the capital, choosing which payment method and tariff plan to use will become even more important starting October 1.