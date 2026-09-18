Head of enterprise who demanded a bribe to release a builder's honest earnings falls into the trap of the SSS!
Unprecedented extortion has been uncovered around the construction of a major industrial facility in Akhangaran district! While an entrepreneur who had completed quality asphalt paving on the facility's internal roads was struggling to collect billions of soums earned through his labor, the general contractor stubbornly demanded a massive "cut" from him.
However, the plans of the official, consumed by greed, were shattered as a result of a rapid operation by State Security Service (SSS) officers. Well, how was the fraud scheme operated, and what details emerged during the seizure of the $83,500?
Multibillion-som contract and unpaid debt
According to information provided by the State Security Service, the sequence of events unfolded as follows:
3.7 billion som contract: In April of this year, the head of an LLC acting as the general contractor for the construction of a poultry factory concluded an official agreement with another enterprise to asphalt internal roads;
Work completed, but no money: The subcontractor successfully completed all construction and asphalt paving works with high quality;
Partial payment: The general contractor transferred 2.5 billion soums of the agreed amount, while delaying the payment of the remaining 1.2 billion soums.
Open extortion: A $83,500 "tax" to get one's own money
"The head of the general contractor LLC demanded a full 83,500 US dollars from the founder of the subcontractor enterprise in exchange for assigning the asphalt paving works and transferring the frozen 1.2 billion som debt to their bank account."
The entrepreneur, unable to recover the funds earned through honest sweat, was forced to turn to the relevant authorities.
Swift apprehension and investigation details
Details of the case
Situation and measures taken
Acting authorities
SSS Department for Tashkent Region and the Department for Combating Economic Crimes under the General Prosecutor's Office
Detained person
Head of the general contractor LLC
Material evidence
Apprehended red-handed while receiving the demanded 83,500 US dollars
Legal consequence
A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident, and preliminary investigative actions are underway
In your opinion, how can we completely put an end to schemes where subcontractors in the construction sector are "crushed" and shares are demanded without paying them? What is the flaw in the control mechanism?
Leave your comments and send this cautionary breaking news to your acquaintances in the construction and business sectors via Telegram!
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