Head of enterprise who demanded a bribe to release a builder's honest earnings falls into the trap of the SSS!

Unprecedented extortion has been uncovered around the construction of a major industrial facility in Akhangaran district! While an entrepreneur who had completed quality asphalt paving on the facility's internal roads was struggling to collect billions of soums earned through his labor, the general contractor stubbornly demanded a massive "cut" from him.

However, the plans of the official, consumed by greed, were shattered as a result of a rapid operation by State Security Service (SSS) officers. Well, how was the fraud scheme operated, and what details emerged during the seizure of the $83,500?

Multibillion-som contract and unpaid debt

According to information provided by the State Security Service, the sequence of events unfolded as follows:

3.7 billion som contract: In April of this year, the head of an LLC acting as the general contractor for the construction of a poultry factory concluded an official agreement with another enterprise to asphalt internal roads;

Work completed, but no money: The subcontractor successfully completed all construction and asphalt paving works with high quality;

Partial payment: The general contractor transferred 2.5 billion soums of the agreed amount, while delaying the payment of the remaining 1.2 billion soums.

Open extortion: A $83,500 "tax" to get one's own money