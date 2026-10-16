Taxi prices may drop, Competition Committee launches investigation into fare increases

The Competition Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan has launched a large-scale investigation into the technical malfunctions observed in major taxi aggregators in recent days, as well as the sharp, several-fold surge in fares during rush hours.

The Committee is thoroughly examining how justified this price hike is and whether there are signs of unfair competition among market participants.

Main requirements for aggregators: Algorithms to be reviewed

Following the situation that caused justified public outrage, the Competition Committee has set a number of urgent requirements for taxi companies:

Reviewing algorithm settings: Analyzing pricing algorithms to prevent unreasonable, sharp, and artificial increases in fares;

Malfunctions in drivers' funds: Promptly eliminating technical barriers that have arisen in transferring drivers' earnings to bank cards and personal accounts;

Full refund of bonuses: Recalculating and ensuring the full payment of promised bonuses for all orders completed by drivers;

Canceling unjustified blocks: Promptly reactivating drivers who were unreasonably logged out (blocked) from the system due to technical glitches;

24/7 technical support: Ensuring the uninterrupted operation of round-the-clock technical support centers for drivers and customers.

Strict measures will be taken if violations are detected

The Competition Committee officially stated that based on the results of the investigation, if violations of the requirements of competition legislation or infringements on the rights of consumers and drivers are detected, special inspections will be conducted and the strictest enforcement measures established by law will be applied.

These oversight measures are expected to curb the artificial rise in prices in the market in the near future and stabilize tariffs for passengers.