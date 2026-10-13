Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for murder at tournament after his brother's defeat

In Surkhandarya region, Doston Jabborov, who stabbed and killed Nizomiddin Chotboyev during a kurash wrestling tournament, was sentenced to 18 years of imprisonment. The tragedy stems from altercations that began after his brother's defeat in the match. This was reported by QALAMPIR.UZ citing court documents.

According to court materials, Doston Jabborov, born in 1997, went to watch a kurash tournament held on May 9, 2026, on the territory of the Abu Ali ibn Sino Medical Technical School located in the "Yangiariq" neighborhood of Denau district. During the match, his brother Bostonbek Jabborov lost to Ayubxon Hurramov. This situation angered Doston, and he left the competition area.

However, he later heard from a taxi driver that an argument had broken out in the tournament area between his father Asl Khudoyqulov and Ayubxon Hurramov's father, Nizomiddin Chotboyev. Enraged by this news, Doston grabbed a kitchen knife from a nearby grocery store and returned to the wrestling ground.

There, Doston Jabborov stabbed Nizomiddin Chotboyev four times in front of two witnesses. Despite bystanders separating them, it was impossible to save the victim's life. Nizomiddin Chotboyev died in the intensive care unit of the Denau District Medical Association.

This criminal case was reviewed on October 8 at the Kumkurgan District Court on Criminal Cases. During the trial, Doston Jabborov pleaded guilty.

By the court verdict, he was found guilty of committing intentional murder stipulated in paragraphs "j" and "l" of Part 2 of Article 97 of the Criminal Code. He was sentenced to 18 years of imprisonment, to be served in a general-regime colony.