A court verdict has been delivered to a 34-year-old man who stabbed his neighbor to death in the "Arabkhona" neighborhood of Karshi due to a disagreement between their children.

It is reported that the incident occurred on June 28, 2026, around 21:00. A conflict arose between the 34-year-old man and his 39-year-old neighbor due to a dispute between their children.

During the altercation that continued in the street, the man stabbed his neighbor several times in the chest and flank with a kitchen knife in front of the victim's underage nephew.

The 39-year-old man, who sustained severe bodily injuries, died on the way to the hospital.

According to the court verdict, the man who committed the murder was sentenced to 19 years of imprisonment.