Man sentenced to 15 years and 6 months in Bukhara for attempting to burn his parents alive

·2·Society
Man sentenced to 15 years and 6 months in Bukhara for attempting to burn his parents alive

In the city of Bukhara, a 29-year-old man set fire to the apartment where his parents lived following a family conflict. The incident took place on May 15, 2026. According to the court verdict, he was sentenced to 15 years and 6 months of imprisonment.

As reported, the man lived in a rented apartment with his wife and child. His mother sold her courtyard house in Bukhara and bought an apartment in a multi-story building instead. The son helped renovate this apartment and planned to live there with his family. However, his mother objected to this due to poor relations with her daughter-in-law.

On May 15, another argument broke out between the mother and son. During the conflict, the man broke the TV at home, after which his mother appealed to internal affairs agencies. Although the parties reconciled before the prevention inspector, upon returning home, the disagreement continued.

According to court documents, the man bought gasoline from a gas station and matches from a store. Returning home at around 23:20, while his parents were in the bedroom, he locked the room door from the outside, poured gasoline in the hallway, and set it on fire. Afterward, he fled the scene.

His parents managed to break open the door and escape with the help of neighbors and firefighters. They sustained burn injuries, but their lives were saved thanks to timely medical assistance. The fire also caused smoke to spread to the hallway and upper floors of the apartment building.

In court, the man stated that he had no intention of killing his parents. However, the court noted that his guilt was proven by initial testimonies, expert conclusions, telephone conversations, and other evidence.

The Bukhara City Court on Criminal Cases found the man guilty of attempted premeditated murder and intentional destruction of someone else's property by a dangerous method. By partially cumulating the sentences imposed on him, he was sentenced to 15 years and 6 months of imprisonment. The convict will serve his sentence in a general regime colony.

BukharaBukhara City Courtpremeditated murderintentional arson
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