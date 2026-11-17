A 35-year-old man living in the Muborak district of the Kashkadarya region broke into the home of an acquaintance to commit robbery in order to pay off his loans. He brought a knife and an angle grinder for cutting open a safe as weapons. By court verdict, the man was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment.

According to court documents, the man, a father of three, was in need of money due to his existing loans. He assumed that the acquaintance, who sold bread at the market and lent money at interest, had a large sum of cash at home and planned to rob her residence.

On April 7, 2026, around 07:00 in the morning, he wore a medical mask, took a knife and an angle grinder, and forced his way into the woman's house. He kicked the woman who opened the door, knocked her down, and demanded money. The attacker threatened her, saying, "Where is your money? Bring it out, or I will kill you!" and stabbed her 15 times.

The victim's 14-year-old daughter, who was at home at the time, witnessed the incident. She ran to the balcony and shouted for neighbors to help. Fearing that people nearby would hear, the attacker fled the scene without achieving his goal. The victim's life was saved.

By court verdict, the man was found guilty of attempted murder and robbery, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.