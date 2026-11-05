Man sentenced to life imprisonment for strangling his wife and hiding his 2-year-old daughter's body

In the city of Yangiyul, Tashkent region, a man who murdered his wife and his daughter, who was under three years old, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. This was reported by Repost.

It is reported that on June 7, around 06:00 in the morning, 27-year-old Khabibullo Kobilov returned home intoxicated and strangled his 24-year-old wife to death. Following this, he committed sexual violence against his daughter and ended her life as well.

In an attempt to cover up the traces of the crime, the man placed his daughter's body in a sports bag, took it to his father's house in Tashkent, and threw it into the outdoor toilet in the yard.

On June 8, the body of the 24-year-old woman was found with physical injuries in one of the houses in Yangiyul. The little girl's body was discovered after the man was taken into custody.

The Yangiyul City Court for Criminal Cases found Khabibullo Kobilov guilty of the committed crimes and sentenced him to life imprisonment.